Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Decreases By 54.2%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the January 15th total of 373,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,712.0 days.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.