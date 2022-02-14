Short Interest in Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Decreases By 49.0%

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days.

ACGPF opened at $64.72 on Monday. Accell Group has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Accell Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €53.00 ($60.92) to €58.00 ($66.67) in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Accell Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles. It operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. Its brands include Batavus, Sparta, Winora, Tunturi, and Raleigh. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

