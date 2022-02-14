Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the January 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGIOY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 48,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32.

SGIOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

