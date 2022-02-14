Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,148.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00003844 BTC on popular exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $397,005.83 and approximately $7,148.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,874.16 or 0.06804482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,236.12 or 0.99992749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00047086 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00048847 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

