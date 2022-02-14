Sherritt International (TSE:S) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Sherritt International (TSE:S) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Sherritt International from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Shares of S stock opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$230.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$0.68.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.