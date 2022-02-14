Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sherritt International in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of S opened at C$0.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$230.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.46.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.