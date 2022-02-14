Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHQA. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $16,038,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $16,038,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth $10,449,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $6,141,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $5,832,000. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,281. Shelter Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is based in United States.

