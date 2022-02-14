ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Position Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFBS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

SFBS opened at $85.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.73.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

