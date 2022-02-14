Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $275.00

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 273 ($3.69), with a volume of 1092801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259.50 ($3.51).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 243.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 209.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The firm has a market cap of £726.07 million and a PE ratio of -216.25.

Serica Energy Company Profile (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

