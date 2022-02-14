SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeqLL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeqLL during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeqLL during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SeqLL alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on SeqLL in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SQL opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SeqLL has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

SeqLL Company Profile

SeqLL Inc is a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company. It engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. SeqLL Inc is based in WOBURN, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.