Sentinel Protocol Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $54.42 million and $1.74 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00022323 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00015533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004105 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.