Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SRTS. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensus Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

SRTS stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.50 and a beta of 0.46. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $170,834.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $176,763.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

