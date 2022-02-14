Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Shares Gap Up to $55.96

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.96, but opened at $57.29. Sensata Technologies shares last traded at $56.97, with a volume of 1,435 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ST. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.