Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Shares Gap Up to $55.96

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.96, but opened at $57.29. Sensata Technologies shares last traded at $56.97, with a volume of 1,435 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ST. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98.
In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.