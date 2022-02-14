Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $135.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.01 and its 200-day moving average is $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

