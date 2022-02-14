Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Lowered to Hold at China Renaissance Securities

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) was downgraded by equities researchers at China Renaissance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International stock remained flat at $$14.00 during midday trading on Monday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,480. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.70.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

