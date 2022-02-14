Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Lowered to Hold at China Renaissance Securities

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) was downgraded by equities researchers at China Renaissance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International stock remained flat at $$14.00 during midday trading on Monday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,480. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.70.
About Semiconductor Manufacturing International
