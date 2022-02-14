Seedify.fund Market Capitalization Tops $180.23 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.35 or 0.00017278 BTC on popular exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $180.23 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.96 or 0.06891270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,559.87 or 1.00100753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,533,229 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

