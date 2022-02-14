SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $3,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 43.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100,901 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at approximately $895,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

