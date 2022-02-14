Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Trimmed by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,622 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Seagen were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $198,251.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen stock traded down $2.54 on Monday, reaching $122.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,631. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.17. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.36.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

