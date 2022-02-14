Seagen Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Seagen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SGEN. Bank of America cut their price objective on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

Seagen stock opened at $125.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day moving average is $158.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a one year low of $118.00 and a one year high of $192.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.