Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.88.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $140.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.67. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 88,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

