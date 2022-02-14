Scotiabank Lowers Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$72.54.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$69.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1,108.38, a quick ratio of 1,053.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$61.04 and a 12-month high of C$74.22. The stock has a market cap of C$40.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.