Scotiabank Increases Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$2.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upgraded Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,972. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

