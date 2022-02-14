Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Short Interest Update

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SCND remained flat at $$6.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. Scientific Industries has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Scientific Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Industries will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.The Bioprocessing Systems segment deals with the development and sublicensing of bioprocessing systems and products for research in university and industrial laboratories.

