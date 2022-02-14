Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 135.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.87 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87.

