Scala (XLA) Hits Market Cap of $919,969.09

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $919,969.09 and approximately $3,516.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00043646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.71 or 0.06812782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.86 or 0.99782666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046575 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00048141 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

