Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Down 42.0% in January

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Santos in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SSLZY opened at $5.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. Santos has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.21.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

