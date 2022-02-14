Santiment Network Token 1-Day Volume Hits $1,317.00 (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Santiment Network Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a market capitalization of $14.03 million and approximately $1,317.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Santiment Network Token

Santiment Network Token (SAN) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

