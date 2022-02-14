Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Up 445.5% in January

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 445.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $10.95 on Monday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.