salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. salesforce.com reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.74.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $207.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.21 and its 200 day moving average is $261.76.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,159 shares of company stock valued at $38,431,250. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

