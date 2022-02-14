RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRA remained flat at $$9.70 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. RXR Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

