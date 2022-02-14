Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 9,319 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $129,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,658,000 after buying an additional 58,505 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,178 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 465,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,311,000 after purchasing an additional 304,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $243.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.25 and a 200-day moving average of $254.95. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

