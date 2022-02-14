Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 900,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $103,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,506 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $125.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

