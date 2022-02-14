Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $83.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affirm from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.19.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.57. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $1,541,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,168,000 after purchasing an additional 534,003 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.