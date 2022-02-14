Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,234 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $124,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 19.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

ANET stock opened at $120.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $788,340.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 737,694 shares of company stock worth $103,995,497. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

