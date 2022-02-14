Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,100 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the January 15th total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,644,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036,966 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RYCEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.69) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Shares of RYCEY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.60. 2,344,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,510. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

