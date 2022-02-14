Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at Benchmark

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $525.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 98.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.42.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $163.94 on Monday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $139.47 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 416,541 shares of company stock worth $82,629,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Roku by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Roku by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

