Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $106,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 46.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $2,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

NYSE:ROK opened at $268.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total value of $1,472,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,443 shares of company stock worth $8,031,874 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

