Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after buying an additional 151,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,031,000 after buying an additional 52,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after buying an additional 183,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 793.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 153,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $51.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.74 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.