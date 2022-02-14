Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 650 Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 578.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 31.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 19.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTC opened at $86.11 on Monday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $93.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

