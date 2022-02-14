Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GAL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 58.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $235,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $769,000.

GAL opened at $44.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $47.94.

