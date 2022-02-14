Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 179 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 51.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 18.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth approximately $606,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $66.27 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.