Robert W. Baird Trims Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price to C$50.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird to C$50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOOS. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.90.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

