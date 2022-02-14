RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Raised to C$25.75

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday. boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.28.

TSE REI.UN opened at C$23.69 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$17.77 and a 1-year high of C$24.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.56.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

