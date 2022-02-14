RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at TD Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.46.
OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $18.63 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
