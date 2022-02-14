RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $7.30. 12,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,455. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.06.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali purchased 7,767 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RF Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 29,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RF Industries by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 325,993 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

