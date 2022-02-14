Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Short Interest Down 65.0% in January

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of REVH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,966. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

