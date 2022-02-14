Reviewing AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) & Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AppHarvest and Origin Agritech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 3 0 3.00 Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppHarvest presently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 423.50%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Origin Agritech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppHarvest and Origin Agritech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A Origin Agritech $7.71 million 5.34 -$12.52 million N/A N/A

Origin Agritech has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.4% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Origin Agritech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Agritech has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and Origin Agritech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest N/A -30.78% -22.71% Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Origin Agritech beats AppHarvest on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

