ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Down 4.3%

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $233.11 and last traded at $233.48. 7,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 649,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,338 shares of company stock valued at $9,871,713. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

