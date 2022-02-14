Resideo Technologies (REZI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile
Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.
