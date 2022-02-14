Research Analysts Set Expectations for Brigham Minerals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MNRL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.25 and a beta of 2.17. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 12,023.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.